Five of the first phase of nine properties at Buchanan Estates’ development at Southfields have already been reserved.

The 16-home scheme is being developed on the former Pearson’s Garage site, once occupied by RAF Acklington, home to Southfields aerodrome, which closed in 1975.

Selling agent, Julie Walker of WalkersXchange, is delighted with progress to date as the first homes will not be ready for occupation until the autumn.

Buchanan Estates’ Southfields housing development in Acklington.

She said: “The market continues to be buoyant in the Northumberland area and with the staycation market continuing to buzz, there is still an appetite for developments like Southfields where the houses are competitively priced within the £240k-£470k price band.

“We are experiencing a lot of interest from people living outside the area as well as those living locally and wanting to downsize or simply move to a more rural area and with the range of house types available, Southfields ticks every box.

“It is amazing that we are making these sales without an on-site sales office which will be open by the end of September. We are expecting a heightened level of interest then because it is so much easier for anyone passing the site, who wants to know more, to just pop in.

“Until then, anyone who is interested can walk the site with us by prior arrangement, see the plans and appreciate the location.”

A lounge at one of the properties.

For buyers there is a selection of three or four-bedroom semis and four or five-bedroom detached homes all designed in a traditional style with private gardens and garaging, all set out in a traditional courtyard arrangement.

Dave Blyth, director of building contractor, Surgo, said: “Construction work is progressing well. On plots one and two, roof trusses are already in place, while plots three and four are coming along nicely and if the weather holds throughout the next few weeks, the site will soon look much more advanced.”

William Davies, director of Buchanan Estates, added: “We appointed WalkersXchange because of their excellent track record for promoting homes and residential developments throughout Northumberland and Tyneside: it’s clear we made the right decision.

"We are looking forward to seeing the first homes completed in the autumn and the entire development finished in 2022.”