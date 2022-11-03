The RSPCA saved 42 Flemish giant rabbits from cramped conditions on an Ashington allotment in July.

But now some are living with RSPCA inspectors, since the charity’s facilities are at capacity and they are struggling to find forever homes.

It is believed the rabbits were being bred for meat until their rescue, with the largest weighing eight kilograms and having seven-inch ears.

This giant rabbit, named Cookie Crisp, was one of 42 rescued in Ashington in July.

Rehoming co-ordinator at RSPCA Northumberland West branch, John Billany, said: “We took 11 of the rabbits, mainly female ones, but we still have two young ones and two adults whom we are trying to find homes for.

“They are a big breed, as their name suggests, so they are probably suited to the more experienced rabbit owner who has had giants before.”

All the branches’ rabbits will be neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before they are taken on by new owners.

RSPCA inspector Trevor Walker, who participated in the initial rescue, said: “Two or three of the rabbits were really big rabbits, while others were crossbreeds and were smaller in size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The giant rabbits can weigh as much as a medium-sized dog.

“They all went to various branches for rehoming apart from one who had to be put to sleep sadly as she was suffering from an eye infection.

“Despite their size they will make good companion animals and they have a nice temperament.

“Sadly, rabbits are becoming an increasing problem across the RSPCA as we are seeing more and more coming into our care, many as a result of the cost of living crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enquire about the rabbits, call the RSPCA Northumberland West branch on 07872 041733.

Unfortunately the rabbits were likely being bred for their meat and in unsuitable conditions. But despite this, the RSPCA say they have a mild temperament.