Rothbury home with stunning views of the Northumberland countryside presents opportunity for renovation
A four-bedroom detached home in the heart of Rothbury presents an opportunity for renovation.
Cragside View enjoys an attractive elevated position on this residential development of Hillside East, offering uninterrupted and stunning views.
It presents the perfect opportunity for those looking to update a family home to their own style and specifications.
It is being marketed by Our Agents and is on sale for £300,000. An open house event is being held on Sunday, May 28 from 12pm to 2pm.
