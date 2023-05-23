News you can trust since 1854
Rothbury home with stunning views of the Northumberland countryside presents opportunity for renovation

A four-bedroom detached home in the heart of Rothbury presents an opportunity for renovation.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:21 BST

Cragside View enjoys an attractive elevated position on this residential development of Hillside East, offering uninterrupted and stunning views.

It presents the perfect opportunity for those looking to update a family home to their own style and specifications.

It is being marketed by Our Agents and is on sale for £300,000. An open house event is being held on Sunday, May 28 from 12pm to 2pm.

The lovely view across Rothbury towards Cragside.

1. Cragside View

The lovely view across Rothbury towards Cragside. Photo: supplied

2. Cragside View

This four bedroom property enjoys an attractive elevated position on this residential development of Hillside East. Photo: supplied

To the front, there is ample off-street parking and a private driveway leading to the double garage.

3. Drive

To the front, there is ample off-street parking and a private driveway leading to the double garage. Photo: supplied

A good-sized garden, perfect for enjoying the summer months.

4. Garden

A good-sized garden, perfect for enjoying the summer months. Photo: supplied

