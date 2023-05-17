Rothbury holiday home with incredible views of the River Coquet up for sale
A holiday home with stunning views of the River Coquet in Rothbury is up for sale.
The three-bedroom semi-detached property in the Riverside area is currently being used as a successful holiday let but is also perfect for those looking to purchase a home in a peaceful and relaxing area.
The property is being sold fully furnished with everything you need to run a holiday let.
There is an opportunity to take a closer look at an open house event on Saturday, May 20 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.
It is for sale with Our Agents for offers over £170,000.
For more details visit https://www.ouragents.co.uk/property-details/476371/-/morpeth/heughendon-riverside
See more with these 11 pictures.