A holiday home with stunning views of the River Coquet in Rothbury is up for sale.

The three-bedroom semi-detached property in the Riverside area is currently being used as a successful holiday let but is also perfect for those looking to purchase a home in a peaceful and relaxing area.

The property is being sold fully furnished with everything you need to run a holiday let.

There is an opportunity to take a closer look at an open house event on Saturday, May 20 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

It is for sale with Our Agents for offers over £170,000.

For more details visit https://www.ouragents.co.uk/property-details/476371/-/morpeth/heughendon-riverside

It is located just a stone's throw away from the River Coquet.

The three bedroom property is in the Riverside area of the town.

The River Coquet.

The living room exudes comfort and elegance, enhanced by the presence of a bay window that invites abundant natural light.