Rothbury holiday home with incredible views of the River Coquet up for sale

A holiday home with stunning views of the River Coquet in Rothbury is up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:05 BST

The three-bedroom semi-detached property in the Riverside area is currently being used as a successful holiday let but is also perfect for those looking to purchase a home in a peaceful and relaxing area.

The property is being sold fully furnished with everything you need to run a holiday let.

There is an opportunity to take a closer look at an open house event on Saturday, May 20 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

It is for sale with Our Agents for offers over £170,000.

For more details visit https://www.ouragents.co.uk/property-details/476371/-/morpeth/heughendon-riverside

See more with these 11 pictures.

It is located just a stone's throw away from the River Coquet.

1. River views

It is located just a stone's throw away from the River Coquet. Photo: Our Agents

The three bedroom property is in the Riverside area of the town.

2. Heughendon

The three bedroom property is in the Riverside area of the town. Photo: Our Agents

The River Coquet.

3. River Coquet

The River Coquet. Photo: Our Agents

The living room exudes comfort and elegance, enhanced by the presence of a bay window that invites abundant natural light.

4. Lounge

The living room exudes comfort and elegance, enhanced by the presence of a bay window that invites abundant natural light. Photo: Our Agents

