REVEALED: The 28 most expensive streets in north Northumberland

Home sales company Property Solvers has revealed the most expensive streets in north Northumberland based on the average price properties were sold for.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:28 pm

The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.

Here are the 28 most expensive streets.

1. Foxton

There were three sales in Foxton, Alnmouth, where the average price is £713,000.

2. Linden Acres, Longhorsley

There were three sales in Linden Acres, Longhorsley with an average price of £645,000.

3. Alnwood, Alnmouth

There were five sales in Alnwood, Alnmouth, where the average price is £596,000.

4. Castle Terrace, Berwick

There were four sales on Castle Terrace, Berwick, with an average price of £553,750.

