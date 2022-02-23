The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.
Here are the 28 most expensive streets.
1. Foxton
There were three sales in Foxton, Alnmouth, where the average price is £713,000.
2. Linden Acres, Longhorsley
There were three sales in Linden Acres, Longhorsley with an average price of £645,000.
3. Alnwood, Alnmouth
There were five sales in Alnwood, Alnmouth, where the average price is £596,000.
4. Castle Terrace, Berwick
There were four sales on Castle Terrace, Berwick, with an average price of £553,750.
