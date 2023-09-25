Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former civil servants first moved into one of the developer’s properties, a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Westerhope, in 1976 after getting married.

They later moved to Bellway properties in Wallsend, Cramlington, and Dinnington, before downsizing into a Ponteland apartment built by a different developer in 2020.

They have since changed their mind about apartment living and are relocating to a three-bedroom house on the Ottermead at Jameson Manor estate in Ponteland.

Philip and Kathleen Varey have bought a house on the Ottermead at Jameson Manor development in Ponteland. (Photo by Will Walker/North News via Bellway)

Kathleen said: “The garden is our favourite feature of the new house, but Philip is also very glad that he has a garage where he can park his car.

“We bought our first home together and have come full circle with Bellway, buying our final home from them.