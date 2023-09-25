News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Retired couple from Ponteland moves to fifth home from the same developer after regretting apartment switch

Retirees Kathleen and Philip Varey have been handed the keys to their new home in Ponteland, the fifth property built by developer Bellway they have lived in.
By Craig Buchan
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The former civil servants first moved into one of the developer’s properties, a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Westerhope, in 1976 after getting married.

They later moved to Bellway properties in Wallsend, Cramlington, and Dinnington, before downsizing into a Ponteland apartment built by a different developer in 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have since changed their mind about apartment living and are relocating to a three-bedroom house on the Ottermead at Jameson Manor estate in Ponteland.

Philip and Kathleen Varey have bought a house on the Ottermead at Jameson Manor development in Ponteland. (Photo by Will Walker/North News via Bellway)Philip and Kathleen Varey have bought a house on the Ottermead at Jameson Manor development in Ponteland. (Photo by Will Walker/North News via Bellway)
Philip and Kathleen Varey have bought a house on the Ottermead at Jameson Manor development in Ponteland. (Photo by Will Walker/North News via Bellway)
Most Popular

Kathleen said: “The garden is our favourite feature of the new house, but Philip is also very glad that he has a garage where he can park his car.

“We bought our first home together and have come full circle with Bellway, buying our final home from them.

“Thanks to them, this property is more than a house, it’s our forever home and we love it.”

Related topics:PontelandBellwayDinningtonCramlington