Retired couple from Ponteland moves to fifth home from the same developer after regretting apartment switch
The former civil servants first moved into one of the developer’s properties, a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Westerhope, in 1976 after getting married.
They later moved to Bellway properties in Wallsend, Cramlington, and Dinnington, before downsizing into a Ponteland apartment built by a different developer in 2020.
They have since changed their mind about apartment living and are relocating to a three-bedroom house on the Ottermead at Jameson Manor estate in Ponteland.
Kathleen said: “The garden is our favourite feature of the new house, but Philip is also very glad that he has a garage where he can park his car.
“We bought our first home together and have come full circle with Bellway, buying our final home from them.
“Thanks to them, this property is more than a house, it’s our forever home and we love it.”