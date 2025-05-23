What a Wonderful World Festival organisers are asking people to nominate their favourite tree.

Beadnell poet Katrina Porteous chose an oak tree in her late parents’ garden.

"It stands higher than their house, an ancient, bifurcated trunk, its crazy mass of zigzag branches underpinning a glorious round green crown,” she writes. “The tree seethes with life. There are networks and circuits within it that I will never know, and plenty that I do, for it is home to multitudes, from the blackbirds that sing from it, to shining emerald beetles, mysterious, papery moths, thread-legged spiders, the tiny ethereal bats that flit round it at dusk; and the raucous jackdaws and magpies which strut in its shade.

"Branching under the earth, its roots’ secret roadways transfer water, nitrogen, carbon, invisibly connecting countless more species in a hidden mycorrhizal network that leaves its signature in fairy-rings over the lawn.

The cherry trees at Alnwick Garden are a favourite of Rachael Young.

“I do not know how old the tree is. At a guess, at least a couple of hundred years. When we moved there nearly 60 years ago, a neighbour, then in her 90s, told us childhood stories about playing under it when the garden was a field. Looking back at those stories now I measure the scale of memory in that tree. The tiny village that old lady knew, and the world to which it connected, are no longer recognisable; but the tree stands where it always did, its branches holding the ‘living memory’ of that lost world.”

Fellow contributor Rachael Young adds: ‘My favourite tree is a cherry within the Alnwick Garden. It was the first to bloom and gave me a sense of hope and peace.”