Rare to the market bungalow in stunning Northumberland village
A substantial four-bedroom bungalow in the stunning village of Warkworth is now on the market.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 6:00 am
Beautifully presented throughout the owners have created an elegant luxurious home with a high level of detail, with the River Coquet running past the rear garden.
A mere 15-minute walk takes you to the local golf course or to the superb sandy beach, overlooking the nature reserve of Coquet Island.
It is on the market for offers in the region of £800,000.
For more visit https://www.walkersxchange.com/property/residential/for-sale/northumberland/morpeth/warkworth/the-butts/WXC10831797
