Rare to the market bungalow in stunning Northumberland village

A substantial four-bedroom bungalow in the stunning village of Warkworth is now on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 6:00 am

Beautifully presented throughout the owners have created an elegant luxurious home with a high level of detail, with the River Coquet running past the rear garden.

A mere 15-minute walk takes you to the local golf course or to the superb sandy beach, overlooking the nature reserve of Coquet Island.

It is on the market for offers in the region of £800,000.

For more visit https://www.walkersxchange.com/property/residential/for-sale/northumberland/morpeth/warkworth/the-butts/WXC10831797

1. Overview

Rare to the market - this substantial four-bedroom bungalow sits on a sizeable plot within walking distance of the River Coquet.

2. Living room

The living room, which incorporates formal dining space, features exposed beams in the vaulted ceiling along with the dual chandeliers, arched french doors leading to the courtyard. The key focal point is the Log burner which is set into the vast chimney breast. The repurposed railway sleeper provides a mantel which sits above the brickwork.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen, with an elegant space for dining, presents with a wide array of shaker style base and wall cabinets, including a freestanding multi fuel stove and integrated appliances.

4. Master bedroom

The principle bedroom is spacious in size and presents with luxury laminate floor covering and a good range of fitted wardrobes.

