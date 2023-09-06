This four-bedroom property has been modernised and converted from a historical old station into a country home.

The Old Station in Edlingham is a short drive from Alnwick and boasts an amazing guest suite signal box with breath-taking views over the garden.

Included is stunning grounds covering circa 1.5 acres, which hosts wildlife such as deer, foxes, badgers, squirrels and birds, surrounded by the countryside and with views of the viaduct, Edlingham Castle and the Cheviots in the distance.

The main property has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a WC, whilst the separate guest house has one bedroom and a bathroom.

The Old Station is on the market with RE/MAX, Northumberland for offers in region of £895,000.

