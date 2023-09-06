News you can trust since 1854
Quirky railway station conversion in the Northumberland countryside up for sale

This four-bedroom property has been modernised and converted from a historical old station into a country home.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST

The Old Station in Edlingham is a short drive from Alnwick and boasts an amazing guest suite signal box with breath-taking views over the garden.

Included is stunning grounds covering circa 1.5 acres, which hosts wildlife such as deer, foxes, badgers, squirrels and birds, surrounded by the countryside and with views of the viaduct, Edlingham Castle and the Cheviots in the distance.

The main property has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a WC, whilst the separate guest house has one bedroom and a bathroom.

The Old Station is on the market with RE/MAX, Northumberland for offers in region of £895,000.

Described as a once in a lifetime opportunity to own your own piece of history.

The Old Station, Edlingham, Alnwick

Photo: Rightmove

Front exterior.

The Old Station 1

Photo: Rightmove

Living room.

The Old Station 2

Photo: Rightmove

Dining room.

The Old Station 3

Photo: Rightmove

