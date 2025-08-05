Ilderton Station House, near Wooler, is on the former branch line that ran from Alnwick to Cornhill but closed in 1953. The four bedroom property would make a fabulous family home, especially for someone who is a railway enthusiast, as it still retains many of the original features. It is for sale through Aitchisons Property Centre, Wooler, for offers in the region of £600,000.
