Quirky former railway station house with platform and original features put up for sale in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 5th Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 14:41 BST
A former railway station house – which includes the original platform – has been put up for sale in Northumberland.

Ilderton Station House, near Wooler, is on the former branch line that ran from Alnwick to Cornhill but closed in 1953. The four bedroom property would make a fabulous family home, especially for someone who is a railway enthusiast, as it still retains many of the original features. It is for sale through Aitchisons Property Centre, Wooler, for offers in the region of £600,000.

The property has been used as a restaurant in the past.

The property has been used as a restaurant in the past. Photo: RightMove

The original station platform.

The original station platform. Photo: RightMove

Many original station features have been retained.

Many original station features have been retained. Photo: RightMove

An open plan dining room overlooking the rear gardens.

An open plan dining room overlooking the rear gardens. Photo: RightMove

