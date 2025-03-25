Residents at a supported housing scheme in Lynemouth are benefitting from a six-figure investment to their homes.

The £354,000 improvement programme at Park View has been carried out by landlord Karbon Homes.

Improvements to the 37 home scheme, which offers comfortable, independent living to residents over 55, have included redecoration, new flooring and communal furniture, the fitting of fire-rated front doors for all flats and an upgraded digital telecare system.

Mr and Mrs Love have been residents at Park View for over 20 years. They said: “The refurbishment has certainly made a difference and brightened the place up. Everything they’ve done improving the building has all been for the better.

Park View residents, Mr and Mrs Love, with investment manager, Nathan Lowes, and head of supported housing, Jon McDonald. (Photo: Helen Smith Photography)

“They asked residents’ opinions, we got samples of carpets to see which we liked best, and it looks very nice. The workmen were very caring and there’s been very little disruption during the work."

In addition to investment in individual flats, the refurbishment has also seen improvements made to the scheme’s communal area to help modernise the spaces where neighbours come together and socialise.

Jon McDonald, head of supported housing at Karbon Homes, explains: "The improvements have injected new life into the scheme. We hope it will help residents feel proud to call Park View home, whilst ensuring it is aspiring for future customers.

“Resident engagement has played a key role throughout the project. We worked closely with residents to develop the investment programme, consulting with them to ensure the refurbishment met their wants and needs.”

Karbon Homes' next scheme refurbishment project will take place at Athlone Court in Blyth and will focus on upgrades to cater for the needs of the older residents.