£2.3m Tranwell Woods home with pool and luxurious outdoor entertaining space for sale in Morpeth

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:56 BST
An impressive eight-bedroom property with an indoor pool and luxurious outdoor entertaining space in Morpeth is for sale.

Brooklands in the sough-after location of Tranwell Woods is a modern detached family residence and is on the market for £2.3m.

The property boasts a leisure suite, cinema room and outdoor hot tub, wood fired stove and pizza oven, as well as an additional living-space in the form of an annex.

The family home is perfectly situated within the desirable Tranwell Woods. Photo: Rightmove

To the rear of the ground floor is an impressive kitchen and dining space. Photo: Rightmove

The home features a state-of-the-art indoor heated swimming pool. Photo: Rightmove

An elegant drawing room has a beautiful gas-effect fireplace and an abundance of natural light. Photo: Rightmove

