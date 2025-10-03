Brooklands in the sough-after location of Tranwell Woods is a modern detached family residence and is on the market for £2.3m.
The property boasts a leisure suite, cinema room and outdoor hot tub, wood fired stove and pizza oven, as well as an additional living-space in the form of an annex.
The family home is perfectly situated within the desirable Tranwell Woods. Photo: Rightmove
To the rear of the ground floor is an impressive kitchen and dining space. Photo: Rightmove
The home features a state-of-the-art indoor heated swimming pool. Photo: Rightmove
An elegant drawing room has a beautiful gas-effect fireplace and an abundance of natural light. Photo: Rightmove