A beautiful farm in Northumberland National Park has been put on the market for £1.2m.

Birdhope Farm in Redesdale comprises a traditional farmhouse and 364 acres of woodland, pasture and upland grazing.

The approach to the property, via a private ‘Bailey’ bridge across the River Rede, adds to its charm. There are also fishing rights.

Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith said: “The sale of Birdhope Farm offers an outstanding opportunity to acquire a delightful mixed landholding in the heart of the National Park, amidst some of the most striking scenery in England.

"Given its glorious location and versatility, we expect a great deal of interest.”

It is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1.2m.

1 . Birdhope Farm 1 The property extends to about 364 acres (147 hectares) and is situated in Redesdale. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2 . Birdhope Farm 2 The farmhouse is believed to be mainly of 19th century construction and is faced in dressed sandstone. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

3 . Birdhope Farm 3 A living room incorporating Coalbrookdale stove. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

4 . Birdhope Farm 4 A large kitchen incorporating fitted floor and wall units and a Jotul woodburning stove. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales