£1.2m farm with fishing rights put up for sale in Northumberland

A beautiful farm in Northumberland National Park has been put on the market for £1.2m.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

Birdhope Farm in Redesdale comprises a traditional farmhouse and 364 acres of woodland, pasture and upland grazing.

The approach to the property, via a private ‘Bailey’ bridge across the River Rede, adds to its charm. There are also fishing rights.

Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith said: “The sale of Birdhope Farm offers an outstanding opportunity to acquire a delightful mixed landholding in the heart of the National Park, amidst some of the most striking scenery in England.

"Given its glorious location and versatility, we expect a great deal of interest.”

It is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1.2m.

Take a closer look with these 10 pictures.

The property extends to about 364 acres (147 hectares) and is situated in Redesdale.

The property extends to about 364 acres (147 hectares) and is situated in Redesdale.

The farmhouse is believed to be mainly of 19th century construction and is faced in dressed sandstone.

The farmhouse is believed to be mainly of 19th century construction and is faced in dressed sandstone.

A living room incorporating Coalbrookdale stove.

A living room incorporating Coalbrookdale stove.

A large kitchen incorporating fitted floor and wall units and a Jotul woodburning stove.

A large kitchen incorporating fitted floor and wall units and a Jotul woodburning stove.

