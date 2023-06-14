£1.2m farm with fishing rights put up for sale in Northumberland
Birdhope Farm in Redesdale comprises a traditional farmhouse and 364 acres of woodland, pasture and upland grazing.
The approach to the property, via a private ‘Bailey’ bridge across the River Rede, adds to its charm. There are also fishing rights.
Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith said: “The sale of Birdhope Farm offers an outstanding opportunity to acquire a delightful mixed landholding in the heart of the National Park, amidst some of the most striking scenery in England.
"Given its glorious location and versatility, we expect a great deal of interest.”
It is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1.2m.
Take a closer look with these 10 pictures.