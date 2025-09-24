£1.25m Northumberland countryside home with bar, cinema and wrap-around gardens for sale near Morpeth

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:51 BST
A charming countryside home with a wrap-around garden, summer house and magnificent views is for sale in Northumberland.

Charleswood House is located near the village of Eshott just 10-miles from Morpeth, and is surrounded by stunning woodland and countryside.

The detached five-bedroom home boasts a bar and games room, cinema room and extensive outdoor entertaining space – available on Rightmove for £1.25m and marketed by Strutt and Parker.

Charleswood House is an impressive modern detached property with traditional features.

1. Charleswood House

Charleswood House is an impressive modern detached property with traditional features. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The house located in a peaceful position 10 miles north of Morpeth and within easy reach of the beautiful Northumberland coast.

2. Charleswood House

The house located in a peaceful position 10 miles north of Morpeth and within easy reach of the beautiful Northumberland coast. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The expansive ground floor features a reception hall with tiled flooring and a central staircase.

3. Charleswood House

The expansive ground floor features a reception hall with tiled flooring and a central staircase. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The ground floor has five stunning reception rooms.

4. Charleswood House

The ground floor has five stunning reception rooms. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandMorpethRightmove
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice