Charleswood House is located near the village of Eshott just 10-miles from Morpeth, and is surrounded by stunning woodland and countryside.
The detached five-bedroom home boasts a bar and games room, cinema room and extensive outdoor entertaining space – available on Rightmove for £1.25m and marketed by Strutt and Parker.
1. Charleswood House
Charleswood House is an impressive modern detached property with traditional features. Photo: Rightmove
2. Charleswood House
The house located in a peaceful position 10 miles north of Morpeth and within easy reach of the beautiful Northumberland coast. Photo: Rightmove
3. Charleswood House
The expansive ground floor features a reception hall with tiled flooring and a central staircase. Photo: Rightmove
4. Charleswood House
The ground floor has five stunning reception rooms. Photo: Rightmove