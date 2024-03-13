The Grade II listed property at Glororum Farm was the birthplace (1821) and home of John Turnbull Thomson, a noted chartered surveyor who became the first Surveyor General of New Zealand.

The farmhouse, in the same family for many generations, offers a great opportunity as a large family home, or as a holiday/second home or bed & breakfast.

In recent years the main house has been used as a successful commercial holiday let, with Original Cottages, with the remainder used as separate living accommodation.

It is on the market with Sanderson Young for offers over £1m.

