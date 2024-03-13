£1 million farmhouse with views towards Bamburgh Castle put up for sale

A stunning period farmhouse with views towards Bamburgh Castle has come on to the market.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Mar 2024, 17:14 GMT

The Grade II listed property at Glororum Farm was the birthplace (1821) and home of John Turnbull Thomson, a noted chartered surveyor who became the first Surveyor General of New Zealand.

The farmhouse, in the same family for many generations, offers a great opportunity as a large family home, or as a holiday/second home or bed & breakfast.

In recent years the main house has been used as a successful commercial holiday let, with Original Cottages, with the remainder used as separate living accommodation.

It is on the market with Sanderson Young for offers over £1m.

The farmhouse in Glororum is a handsome Grade II listed house.

1. Glororum 1

The farmhouse in Glororum is a handsome Grade II listed house. Photo: Sanderson Young

Photo Sales
The driveway.

2. Glororum 2

The driveway. Photo: Sanderson Young

Photo Sales
The farmhouse offers impressive accommodation over three floors.

3. Glororum 3

The farmhouse offers impressive accommodation over three floors. Photo: Sanderson Young

Photo Sales
Farmhouse kitchen/breakfast room.

4. Glororum 4

Farmhouse kitchen/breakfast room. Photo: Sanderson Young

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bamburgh CastleGrade II