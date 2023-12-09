News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Property with beautiful garden grounds for sale in Berwick

A three-bedroom detached property in Thornton with an abundance of character is on the market.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 9th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 14:26 GMT

Strathlea is a three-bedroom three-bathroom stone detached property set within a private walled garden.

Its charms include four spacious reception rooms set across two floors with a quirky layout and design.

The upstairs drawing room has a barrel ceiling allowing you to enjoy views over the lammermuir and cheviot hills as well as the properties garden grounds.

This property has a large tandem garage situated outside the property wall along with plenty of outdoor sheds.

It is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed, with a guide price of £435,000.

This detached stone property comes with an abundance of charm.

1. Strathlea, Thornton

This detached stone property comes with an abundance of charm. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Front exterior.

2. Strathlea

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Garden.

3. Strathlea

Garden. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Living room.

4. Strathlea

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyBerwick-upon-TweedThornton