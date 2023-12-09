A three-bedroom detached property in Thornton with an abundance of character is on the market.

Strathlea is a three-bedroom three-bathroom stone detached property set within a private walled garden.

Its charms include four spacious reception rooms set across two floors with a quirky layout and design.

The upstairs drawing room has a barrel ceiling allowing you to enjoy views over the lammermuir and cheviot hills as well as the properties garden grounds.

This property has a large tandem garage situated outside the property wall along with plenty of outdoor sheds.

It is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed, with a guide price of £435,000.