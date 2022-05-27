Property with an exciting development opportunity on the market

The property, in East Hartford, Cramlington, is rare to the market has superb living space as well as a planning application for a single storey detached dwelling in the grounds.
The property is on the market with Trading Places for offers in the region of £650,000.
1. Overview
The detached property is on a spacious plot with the potential to build a detached single story dwelling to the rear.
2. Living Room
The living room really has the 'wow' factor, with multiple windows to the side and rear elevation overlooking the beautiful gardens.
3. Family Room
There are three reception rooms, including a 'snug' room/
4. Kitchen
A beautifully appointed traditional style country kitchen with oil fuelled Aga and door to Dining Room.
