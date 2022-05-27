The property is a well extended family home, with beautiful private gardens, and access to miles of scenic walking on your doorstep.

Property with an exciting development opportunity on the market

An impressive three bedroom detached bungalow in a sought after location with extensive gardens is up for sale.

The property, in East Hartford, Cramlington, is rare to the market has superb living space as well as a planning application for a single storey detached dwelling in the grounds.

The property is on the market with Trading Places for offers in the region of £650,000.

For more visit https://www.tp-property.co.uk/properties/15527438/sales

1. Overview

The detached property is on a spacious plot with the potential to build a detached single story dwelling to the rear.

2. Living Room

The living room really has the 'wow' factor, with multiple windows to the side and rear elevation overlooking the beautiful gardens.

3. Family Room

There are three reception rooms, including a 'snug' room/

4. Kitchen

A beautifully appointed traditional style country kitchen with oil fuelled Aga and door to Dining Room.

