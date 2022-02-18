Property in Northumberland: Traditional and modern combine in stunning detached home

Situated only a mile or so from the Northumberland coast, this traditional, stone-built village house has been substantially and sympathetically extended to offer versatile and modern living while still retaining the many charms of a characterful period property.
It has been brought to the market by Signature North East with an asking price of £525,000.
1. The Village
A traditional, stone-built village house with landscaped gardens.
Photo: RightMove
2. Lounge
A sizeable yet cosy living room that benefits from a feature inglenook-style fireplace, log burner and exposed beams.
Photo: RightMove
3. Kitchen
The stylish dining kitchen is fitted with quality base units, beautiful solid wood worktops and some integrated appliances.
Photo: RightMove
4. Dining
The area provides ample space for family dining.
Photo: RightMove