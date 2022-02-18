The Village, Christon Bank.

Property in Northumberland: Traditional and modern combine in stunning detached home

A stunning five bedroom detached home in Christon Bank has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:17 pm

Situated only a mile or so from the Northumberland coast, this traditional, stone-built village house has been substantially and sympathetically extended to offer versatile and modern living while still retaining the many charms of a characterful period property.

It has been brought to the market by Signature North East with an asking price of £525,000.

1. The Village

A traditional, stone-built village house with landscaped gardens.

2. Lounge

A sizeable yet cosy living room that benefits from a feature inglenook-style fireplace, log burner and exposed beams.

3. Kitchen

The stylish dining kitchen is fitted with quality base units, beautiful solid wood worktops and some integrated appliances.

4. Dining

The area provides ample space for family dining.

