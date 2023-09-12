A three-bedroom detached property in Lesbury with an open-planned light-filled living space is on the market.

The Lodge in Lesbury is described as unique and characterful, with its exposed beams, stone walls and stone arches.

A large portion of the property is open-plan for the living and dining room, allowing lots of light for a peaceful ambience.

The property has three bedrooms, one of which is big enough to become two separate bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Two bedrooms are on the ground floor, with an optional third bedroom at the mezzanine level.

The driveway is paved and gated, leading to a garage and large enclosed garden area, which looks onto beautiful countryside.

The lodge is on the market with Strutt & Parker, Morpeth with a guide price of £750,000.

The home is only a short distance from the beach at Alnmouth.

Front external.

Aerial view.

Entrance and hallway.