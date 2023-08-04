News you can trust since 1854
Property for sale in Bamburgh with stunning views of open fields and countryside

A three-bedroom stylishly refurbished home in Bamburgh, only a short distance from the village centre, has been put on the market.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST

Friary Farm in Bamburgh is a grade two listed stone conversion with a covenant to say property can only be used as a private dwelling.

It includes beautiful landscaped south facing gardens, that look onto the open fields, with an 'Oeco' Cedar wood Garden room, that can be used as a study, and a driveway with space for two cars.

The property has three bedrooms, with potential for a fourth, two ensuites and a large bathroom.

Most of the rooms are on the ground floor, which benefits from large arch byre windows and electric underfloor heating, and one large bedroom and separate bathroom make up the first floor. The open plan kitchen and sun room, looking out onto the decked terrace garden, brings lots of natural light into the interior.

Friary Farm is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £895,000.

It takes only minutes to walk from Friary Farm to Bamburgh village.

It takes only minutes to walk from Friary Farm to Bamburgh village.

Front external.

Front external.

Aerial view.

Aerial view.

Sun room.

Sun room.

