Post Office building in Wooler is up for sale

A Wooler property which includes a large shop currently run as a post office is on the market.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:34 GMT

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The premises where Wooler Post Office is based is up for sale. There is a business opportunity to buy the shop and to apply to operate Wooler Post Office at this location where it is currently operated by a long-serving postmaster.”

The attractive stone built terraced property, located on the High Street, also has an adjoining four-bedroom residential house.

The residential part of the property is comprised of a large kitchen, spacious living rooms, double bedrooms and paved sitting areas overlooking lawns with well stocked flowerbeds and shrubberies. There is potential to split the building into two dwellings.

The property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre, Berwick-upon-Tweed, in the region of £320,000.

