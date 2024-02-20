A Post Office spokesperson said: “The premises where Wooler Post Office is based is up for sale. There is a business opportunity to buy the shop and to apply to operate Wooler Post Office at this location where it is currently operated by a long-serving postmaster.”

The attractive stone built terraced property, located on the High Street, also has an adjoining four-bedroom residential house.

The residential part of the property is comprised of a large kitchen, spacious living rooms, double bedrooms and paved sitting areas overlooking lawns with well stocked flowerbeds and shrubberies. There is potential to split the building into two dwellings.