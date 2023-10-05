Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developer FORM Properties, supported by North East planning specialist Hedley Planning Services, has lodged proposals for four homes on land south of Karieth Drive in High Newton-by-the-Sea.

Each three and four bedroom property has been designed with an internal living space that will offer contemporary open space.

The 0.35ha site, which is close to several dwellings mostly located to the north of the site and The Joiners Arms pub, also includes plans to build a stone surfaced car park with new access off the C72.

A CGI of the proposed new housing.

The £4m development is expected to be considered by Northumberland County Council later this autumn and if it gets the green light, building work will follow shortly after with the first homes available in mid-2025.

Hedley Planning Services senior planner Alex Franklin said: “This submission is welcome news with the existing housing stock numbers in the village limited - plans will provide a positive contribution to the long-term sustainability of the area and associated services.

“This is an exciting development which will provide a significant boost to the local economy. As planners, we want to see the creation of high quality housing schemes that leave a long-lasting legacy and provide lovely family homes for people.”

Michael Foster-Smith, director of FORM Properties, said: “We’re very pleased to bring forward these proposed plans in such a special location. We have worked closely with our architect to create a design that responds well to the local context of the site with a keen focus on the use of sustainable materials.”