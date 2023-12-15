Images showing a newly proposed housing development in North Shields have now been released.

Places for People, an affordable housing provider, has submitted plans to North Tyneside Council for the construction of 160 new properties on vacant land at Smith’s Dock.

The application forms part of a project to deliver a total of 406 properties on the site.

The latest Smith’s Dock development proposes 82 homes for shared ownership, 54 will be open for affordable rent, with the remainder open to the market.

A CGI of Smiths Dock.

Nilam Buchanan, regional managing director of Places for People said: “We are delighted to share more of our vision for the future of Smith’s Dock.

"Our vision is to create a real community, with a variety of contemporary homes for different customers, all of them centred around a hub where all the things you need, and love, can be found right on your doorstep.”

The proposals also intend to bring the Smith’s Dock inlets back into use as public spaces along with green space, playing areas and new trees. Places for People worked with a North East-based architecture firm IDPartnership Group to come up with the proposed designs.

Nathan Darby of IDPartnership explained: “We are delighted to be working alongside Places for People on the next stage of this vibrant coastal neighbourhood.

"Great neighbourhoods aren’t built from bricks and mortar; they’re made of the people who live there. Smith’s Dock learns from successful neighbourhoods around the world to establish the kind of place that people like to live and love to be.

“This new neighbourhood brings you plenty of green space, fresh air and access to the waterside.”