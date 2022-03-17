Plans for 125 new homes in Alnwick given the green light

Detailed plans for the Windy Edge site, off Alnmouth Road, have been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The development by Story Homes will be known as Riverbrook Gardens.

The housebuilder is currently working with Northumberland Estates on the development of the land, with a key focus on ensuring that it complements the historic character of the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for 125 new homes in Alnwick have been approved.

Stuart Morgan, regional land director for Story Homes, said: “When working on the plans for Riverbrook Gardens a key focus for us was to ensure that the development is in keeping with the local area.

"To achieve this we have worked with Northumberland Estates to prioritise build quality and character, which has resulted in a development that has been designed around the aesthetics of Alnwick.

“In conjunction with Northumberland Estates we are delighted to have received planning permission from Northumberland County Council and are looking forward to bringing more of our homes to the area following the success of our recently completed site, Chancel Place in Longhoughton.”

Colin Barnes, planning and development director at Northumberland Estates, said: “This site was allocated in the Neighbourhood Plan and we chose Story because of the quality of their developments.

"We have worked with them closely on the designs and we are confident that the development will reflect the character of Alnwick and sit well within the landscape.

“This is a key site for Alnwick and it’s been a pleasure to work with Story Homes, we’re looking forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.”

Story Homes anticipate that work will start on site this summer.

Its proposals include a range of two to five-bedroom homes from the Story Collection, designed to suit the flexible living that people are looking for in a new home, and will include a mix of two and three-bedroom affordable ownership homes.

The scheme will deliver improvements to both pedestrian and cycle connections to the neighbouring Alnwick Freeriders Bike Track, as well as delivering environmental benefits including the provision of a SUDS pond with associated biodiversity value.

The reserved matters application sought permission for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of an outline plan approved in 2019.

There were 11 objections from members of the public, while Northumbrian Water raised concerns about the impact of nearby sewerage works on the amenity of residents.

Alnwick Town Council also raised several concerns about the level of changes from the previously approved application, including the lack of turning space for bus services and lack of designated green space for a play area.

Tony Lowe, senior planning officer, reported: “The principle of the development has been established with the outline planning permission for the site. Based on this and the current reserved matters application which covers phase two, the proposal is considered acceptable.”

It is part of a wider development site on the eastern edge of the town, spanning the length of the existing fields to the B1340 to the north and bound by the A1 to the east.

Phase one is nearing completion, while an application for a further 89 dwellings in phase three is awaiting a decision.