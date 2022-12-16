News you can trust since 1854
Picturesque detached four-bed Alnwick family home with sprawling rear garden hits the market

This lovely home is within walking distance of the popular market town of Alnwick, named by Country Life magazine as ‘the best place to live and visit in Britain’.

By Jack Marshall
27 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 11:09am

On the market for £425,000 with Yopa, this four-bed detached family home features a generous lounge with bay window, an open-plan kitchen diner, doors leading out to the rear garden and patio, a large main bedroom with en suite, and a home office. Take a look around...

1. Old School Close

2. Old School Close

3. Old School Close

4. Old School Close

