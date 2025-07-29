Picture perfect countryside cottage for sale near Berwick-upon-Tweed

By Ian Smith
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:02 BST
A delightful detached stone built cottage, tucked away on the edge of the small village of Hutton, has been put up for sale.

The three-bedroom property, just a 15-minute drive from Berwick on the Scottish side of the border, offers a high degree of privacy and complete tranquillity.

It is on the market with Rettie with a guide price of £325,000.

The exterior of the property.

1. Hutton

The exterior of the property. Photo: RightMove

The rear garden.

2. Garden

The rear garden. Photo: RightMove

The kitchen.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen. Photo: RightMove

The sitting room.

4. Sitting room

The sitting room. Photo: RightMove

