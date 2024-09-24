River Bank House is large four-bedroom two-bathroom semi-detached house facing the River Aln estuary in Alnmouth.

With striking features and plenty of charm, it has been listed as ‘one of the best Alnmouth homes with views and a garden’ as well as a ‘once in a lifetime home in one of the most sought after locations in Britain’.

This seaside home benefits from a blend of modern living and period décor, with a stylish oak floor kitchen and dining room, idyllic garden room and cosy lounge with magnificent views of the ground floor. The first floor is comprised of a remarkable primary bedroom with its own terrace, a large bathroom and two more bedrooms. The second floor has the final bedroom with an en-suite and storage space.

Outside is an ornate tiered garden that extends to the riverside, where there is a summer house to watch the coastal wildlife and another beautiful sitting area underneath the terrace balcony.

River Bank House is on the market with Elizabeth Humphreys Homes, Swarland, for £950,000.

