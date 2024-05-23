This three-bedroom two-bathroom lies in the centre on the historic village Warkworth, on Castle Street, and is no more than 50 metres from the stunning 14th century castle.

The house is approximately 200 years old, and benefits from original period features including an Aga, one metre thick walls, original fire structure and a chimney, and a split Georgian staircase.

The owner’s improvements to the property have made for plenty of storage, with a stylish extension affording a sunroom, a utility room and additional storage/tool room, and an easily accessible boarded out attic.

Each room has something unique to offer. The master bedroom has a cast iron fire grate, dressing room and ensuite shower, whilst the guest room boasts fabulous views of the coast and castle, as well as access to a Jack and Jill shower room, and the third bedroom has access to the loft via a pull down ladder for more storage.