Period property for sale in Whittingham with stunning original features

A seven-bedroom farmhouse in Whittingham with great opportunities is on the market.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:22 GMT

Castle Farm, located outside of Alnwick, is a seven-bedroom and two-bathroom Grade II listed property that comes with fantastic potential for further development. The house can be purchased on its own with a guide price of £625,000 or can be purchased with the barn as an extra for a guide price of £700,000.

With its large garden and extensive car parking, there’s no shortage on space.

Internally, the 18th century property boasts three well proportioned floors that have undergone restoration and improvements including a new heating system with under floor heating and traditional style radiators, timber sash windows, a newly fitted kitchen, stone flagged floors, carpets and new bathrooms.

Castle Barn & Farm is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick.

Front exterior.

Birds eye view.

Kitchen and breakfast room.

Living room.

