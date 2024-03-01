Castle Farm, located outside of Alnwick, is a seven-bedroom and two-bathroom Grade II listed property that comes with fantastic potential for further development. The house can be purchased on its own with a guide price of £625,000 or can be purchased with the barn as an extra for a guide price of £700,000.
With its large garden and extensive car parking, there’s no shortage on space.
Internally, the 18th century property boasts three well proportioned floors that have undergone restoration and improvements including a new heating system with under floor heating and traditional style radiators, timber sash windows, a newly fitted kitchen, stone flagged floors, carpets and new bathrooms.
Castle Barn & Farm is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick.