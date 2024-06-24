Park House Offers Potential for Growth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Set just outside the village of Catton and two miles from the facilities of the historic market town of Allendale, Park House offers an exciting opportunity to purchase an equestrian property in the idyllic Northumberland countryside with gorgeous views across the beautiful Allen Valley, and with the option of a thriving holiday let business, for sale as a whole or in two separate Lots.
Park House is For Sale by Private Treaty thought the Durham Office of H&H Land & Estates as a Whole or in 2 Lots with an overall Guide Price of £1,175,000
Lot 1 with a Guide of £775,000 includes thesubstantial five bedroom traditional stone built farmhouse, stabling for four horses and a total of 8.39 acres of pasture and paddocks.
Lot 2 with a Guide price of £450,000 is an established holiday let business which includes two fully serviced family-sized log cabin lodges, with planning permission for two more, set in 2.53 acres of grass and gardens.
Commenting on the sale, H&H Land & Estates, Helen Forbes said: “I believe that Park House meets all the criteria that so many buyers are searching for in a rural property. A beautiful setting but within easy reach of Hexham and Newcastle it offers the perfect country lifestyle combination of a traditional farmhouse home, land and equestrian facilities, with the potential for additional income generation.
“The holiday lets add another dimension of value to the property as a whole or an excellent rural business prospect in its own right, and as a whole or separately, this property is going to appeal very strongly indeed to buyers both for its existing attractions and its possibilities.”
The house itself offers generous living space and wonderful views south to the distant Pennines. The ground floor accommodation includes a large kitchen/breakfast room and adjoining dining room, two separate sitting rooms, an office, linen room, and working utility room, and a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. Above are three further double bedrooms and one single bedroom sharing a family bathroom.
Outside, there is wooden stabling for four horses, with a secure tack room and a stone stable building, currently used for storing feed and equipment.
The 8.39 acres of grass pasture divided into three enclosures with water supply and troughs, all of which have been used for grazing and to make good quality hay for supplementary feeding. Additional small paddocks to the rear and east of the house take the total footprint of the property to 9.52 acres.
In addition to the two holiday cabins, the site has prepared planning permission to add two more. Set in 2.53 acres of grass and gardens running adjacent to the grazing and with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside, each lodge provides hot tubs and parking for two cars.
The identical log cabins can be used for able and less able guests, and all the accommodation is on the ground floor. Each lodge has an open plan living/kitchen area, wheelchair accessible shower room and one twin and one double bedroom. The site has won several awards, has numerous 5-star reviews, and the lodges are booked well into 2024.
For full particulars or to arrange a viewing by appointment only, please call Helen Forbes at
H&H Land & Estates, Durham on: 0191 370 8530 or email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.