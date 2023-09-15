Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berwick Cemetery Lodge, on North Road, and Tweedmouth Cemetery Lodge, on Cemetery Lane, have both been put on the market by Northumberland County Council

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after the environment, said: “The cottages were previously occupied by cemetery workers, but we no longer have staff living on the site and the properties have been vacant for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are selling them to bring them back into residential use. Both are in need of renovation work but they are full of character, and we hope they will make beautiful homes for someone.”

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick Cemetery Lodge.

Sales details reveal both properties ‘have suffered from water ingress in some rooms which has resulted in partial collapsed ceilings and water damage’.

They also acknowledge that kitchens and bathrooms ‘are in need of modernisation’.

But agents Edwin Thompson say they represent a ‘rare opportunity’ to buy a three/four bedroom property which dates back to the 19th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales details for both add: “The property requires refurbishment and would make a beautiful home.”

Tweedmouth Cemetery Lodge.

At Tweedmouth Cemetery Lodge, a further ground floor room can be accessed from outside which has previously been used as an office. There are also two public toilets attached to either side of the building which are not currently in use.