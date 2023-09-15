Pair of cemetery cottages put up for sale in Berwick and Tweedmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Berwick Cemetery Lodge, on North Road, and Tweedmouth Cemetery Lodge, on Cemetery Lane, have both been put on the market by Northumberland County Council
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after the environment, said: “The cottages were previously occupied by cemetery workers, but we no longer have staff living on the site and the properties have been vacant for a number of years.
“We are selling them to bring them back into residential use. Both are in need of renovation work but they are full of character, and we hope they will make beautiful homes for someone.”
Sales details reveal both properties ‘have suffered from water ingress in some rooms which has resulted in partial collapsed ceilings and water damage’.
They also acknowledge that kitchens and bathrooms ‘are in need of modernisation’.
But agents Edwin Thompson say they represent a ‘rare opportunity’ to buy a three/four bedroom property which dates back to the 19th century.
Sales details for both add: “The property requires refurbishment and would make a beautiful home.”
At Tweedmouth Cemetery Lodge, a further ground floor room can be accessed from outside which has previously been used as an office. There are also two public toilets attached to either side of the building which are not currently in use.
Berwick Cemetery Lodge is available with a guide price of £165,000, while Tweedmouth Cemetery Lodge is available for £155,000.