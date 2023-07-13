News you can trust since 1854
Own your own piece of history on Wallington Estate near Morpeth for £1,000,000

A rare opportunity has arisen for a lucky person to acquire a piece of Northumberland’s history – that’s if you have a spare £1 million.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST

The Wallington Hall ‘Garden House’, just a stone’s throw away from the National Trust managed property near Scots’ Gap, has come on to the market for the first time.

Boasting four generous bedrooms and three reception rooms, it also comes with 1.25 acres and has its own enclosed paddock and stables.

Gareth Jones, director of A&G Land & Property Agents, said: “Properties like this only come around once in a lifetime.

The Garden House at Wallington Hall. Picture: A&G Land and PropertyThe Garden House at Wallington Hall. Picture: A&G Land and Property
The Garden House at Wallington Hall. Picture: A&G Land and Property
Most Popular

"The Garden House originally formed part of the Wallington Estate until 1970, when it was acquired by the tenants, remaining in their ownership ever since.

"The house is not only a beautiful Grade II listed property with stunning original features but also offers potential buyers the chance to acquire a piece of Northumberland’s rich history.”

