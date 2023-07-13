The Wallington Hall ‘Garden House’, just a stone’s throw away from the National Trust managed property near Scots’ Gap, has come on to the market for the first time.

Boasting four generous bedrooms and three reception rooms, it also comes with 1.25 acres and has its own enclosed paddock and stables.

Gareth Jones, director of A&G Land & Property Agents, said: “Properties like this only come around once in a lifetime.

The Garden House at Wallington Hall. Picture: A&G Land and Property

"The Garden House originally formed part of the Wallington Estate until 1970, when it was acquired by the tenants, remaining in their ownership ever since.