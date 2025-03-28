Our Agents are coming to Berwick.

A new estate agency is coming to Berwick.

Our Agents are holding a launch event at The Kings Arms in Berwick on Sunday, April 6 from 12pm to 3pm.

Come along and meet the dynamic team of property agents and discover what sets them apart from other estate agents.

Led by principal agent Jonathan Stawart and joined by newest team member, Julien Lowenfels and seasonal mortgage advisor Brian Boland, there is plenty of advice on offer.

Enjoy complimentary tea and coffee while networking with property experts; Exclusive launch offers only available to those who attend; Get expert selling advice and a free property valuation; Claim your free property bespoke marketing plan; Get a free mortgage check; Book a private consultation with an agent; Gain exclusive knowledge on the Northumberland property market.

Whether you're buying, selling, or simply curious about the local property market, they’d love to meet you.

RSVP [email protected] or call 01670 613203