Otterburn Hall in Northumberland to be auctioned as new owner sought to restore former hotel
Otterburn Hall, a 25-bedroom grade II listed country house and former hotel, is going under the hammer on March 27.
Built in 1870 as a country retreat for Lord James Murray, the neo-Elizabethan brick and stone-built property, is set in 16 acres of grounds with its own woodland and lawned gardens, as well as a private lake and river with fishing rights.
The hall was requisitioned for military use during the Second World War and owned by a Christian education organisation and the YMCA, before becoming a country house hotel which closed in 2012.
Auctioneers say the property requires full-scale renovation to restore it to its former glory.
“The ideal buyer would probably be an investor or developer who’s able to commit to the extensive renovation, restoration and modernisation project that would be needed to transform the very faded grandeur of this amazing building and estate back to the stunning property it once was,” said Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions.
“There are a wide range of options, both commercial and residential, subject to planning consent and it would be fantastic if this magnificent property could gain a new lease of life in the hands of an imaginative new owner. Needless to say, there is scope for a significant increase in the value of the house once the renovation was complete.”
For more information or to register to bid, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online, with bidder registration closing on March 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.