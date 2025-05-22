The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £650,000.The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £650,000.
Opportunity to purchase stunning modern family home in north Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd May 2025, 15:11 BST
A stunning detached modern family home in Tweedmouth has become available.

As well as four bedrooms and versatile living spaces, 1 Toddles Lane offers light-filled interiors and a beautifully landscaped garden.

The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £650,000.

Front external.

Front external. Photo: RightMove

Sitting room.

Sitting room. Photo: RightMove

Kitchen.

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Garden room.

Garden room. Photo: RightMove

