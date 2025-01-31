Many of the original features at the property on Palace Street, including the ornate cornice and ceiling roses, original fireplaces and original carved staircase, have been retained.
It is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre for offers over £230,000.
1. Palace Street townhouse 1
Exterior. Photo: RightMove
2. Palace Street townhouse 2
The townhouse includes many eye-catching features. Photo: RightMove
3. Palace Street townhouse 3
4. Palace Street townhouse 4
One of the bedrooms. Photo: RightMove
