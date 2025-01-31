The property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre for offers over £230,000.The property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre for offers over £230,000.
Opportunity to buy stunning four-bedroom townhouse in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:37 BST
A beautifully presented four-bedroom townhouse in Berwick has become available.

Many of the original features at the property on Palace Street, including the ornate cornice and ceiling roses, original fireplaces and original carved staircase, have been retained.

Exterior.

Palace Street townhouse 1

Exterior.

The townhouse includes many eye-catching features.

Palace Street townhouse 2

The townhouse includes many eye-catching features.

Many of the original features at the property on Palace Street have been retained.

Palace Street townhouse 3

Many of the original features at the property on Palace Street have been retained.

One of the bedrooms.

Palace Street townhouse 4

One of the bedrooms.

