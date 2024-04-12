This large detached house, in Seahouses, benefits from an impressive contemporary living space with a reverse living design. Its first floor double height living space, with a mezzanine level and vaulted ceiling, opens out through bi-fold doors to a sun terrace that offers breath taking views over fields behind the south facing garden.

It has three sizeable double bedrooms on the ground floor, two of which have their own en-suite and direct access to the private rear garden.

The home is also incredibly energy efficient, due to PV and Thermal solar panels providing electricity as well as hot water and ground level underfloor heating from the gas boiler.

St Cuthbert Close in on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer, Alnwick for offers over £595,000.