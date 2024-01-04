A four-bedroom detached property in Newton-on-the-Moor with charming features is on the market.

This three-bathroom converted property boasts a contemporary style with character features and a generous garden.

The stately home has a wealth of historic interest, dating from 1772, and possibly incorporating an even earlier farmhouse.

Space is plentiful with the large open plan kitchen, living room and dining room downstairs, and spacious bedrooms upstairs, one which includes a unique window displaying the internal workings of the grand old clock.

The Clock House even still has the old external clock that was added to Newton Hall in 1862.

It is on the market with Finest Properties, Corbridge for £750,000.

The Clock House