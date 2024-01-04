News you can trust since 1854
Old clock house property for sale in Newton-on-the-Moor in Northumberland

A four-bedroom detached property in Newton-on-the-Moor with charming features is on the market.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT

This three-bathroom converted property boasts a contemporary style with character features and a generous garden.

The stately home has a wealth of historic interest, dating from 1772, and possibly incorporating an even earlier farmhouse.

Space is plentiful with the large open plan kitchen, living room and dining room downstairs, and spacious bedrooms upstairs, one which includes a unique window displaying the internal workings of the grand old clock.

The Clock House even still has the old external clock that was added to Newton Hall in 1862.

It is on the market with Finest Properties, Corbridge for £750,000.

This characterful property is now on the market.

1. The Clock House

This characterful property is now on the market. Photo: Rightmove

Front exterior.

2. The Clock House

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Living room.

3. The Clock House

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

Kitchen.

4. The Clock House

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

