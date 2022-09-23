Nunnykirk Hall put on the market for £1.5 million after special school closes its doors
An historic country house which was home to a special school for 45 years has been put up for sale in Northumberland.
Nunnykirk Hall, near Morpeth, occupies a delightful position at the head of a wooded valley with a frontage onto the attractive River Font.
The Grade 1 listed property, built in 1825, could provide six to eight bedrooms on the first floor with a further three or four on the second floor, subject to permission for use as a private house.
Nunnykirk Centre for Dyslexia, a school for children with learning difficulties, closed in July due to falling pupil numbers.
It is on the market for offers in excess of £1.5 million.
Page 1 of 4