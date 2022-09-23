News you can trust since 1854
Nunnykirk Hall.

Nunnykirk Hall put on the market for £1.5 million after special school closes its doors

An historic country house which was home to a special school for 45 years has been put up for sale in Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:26 pm

Nunnykirk Hall, near Morpeth, occupies a delightful position at the head of a wooded valley with a frontage onto the attractive River Font.

The Grade 1 listed property, built in 1825, could provide six to eight bedrooms on the first floor with a further three or four on the second floor, subject to permission for use as a private house.

Nunnykirk Centre for Dyslexia, a school for children with learning difficulties, closed in July due to falling pupil numbers.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £1.5 million.

1. Central hall

The centrally placed inner hall is a particular feature of the house with the impressive dome in the ceiling.

2. Library

The library is a well-proportioned reception room.

3. Cellar

A cellar to store a wine collection.

4. Plasterwork

The property retains many original period features including feature fireplaces, ornate plaster work and cornicing.

