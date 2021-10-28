Front Street, Glanton.

Northumberland property: 15 pictures of old blacksmith's forge converted into cottage

A lovely stone-built cottage in the Northumberland village of Glanton has come on to the market.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 11:37 am

The history of the 3-4 bedroom property presents itself from the moment you enter as the current owners have taken care to preserve its heritage and clues to its original use as a blacksmith’s forge remain prominent throughout.

It also boasts beautiful gardens which includes a courtyard area and vegetable patch.

It is on the market through Yopa for offers over £325,000.

1. Glanton

The property is on Front Street, Glanton.

Photo: Yopa

2. Kitchen

The kitchen/diner is stunning with a French farmhouse feel and very cleverly incorporates the period features with a modern touch creating a truly unique space.

Photo: Yopa

3. Kitchen 2

The kitchen is wonderfully light and bright courtesy of the window to the front and the French doors plus two further windows overlooking the courtyard. The semi-vaulted ceiling with exposed trusses and beams adds a huge amount of character to this beautiful room.

Photo: Yopa

4. Lounge

A dual aspect lounge highlights the original stone flooring.

Photo: Yopa

