The history of the 3-4 bedroom property presents itself from the moment you enter as the current owners have taken care to preserve its heritage and clues to its original use as a blacksmith’s forge remain prominent throughout.
It also boasts beautiful gardens which includes a courtyard area and vegetable patch.
It is on the market through Yopa for offers over £325,000.
1. Glanton
The property is on Front Street, Glanton.
Photo: Yopa
2. Kitchen
The kitchen/diner is stunning with a French farmhouse feel and very cleverly incorporates the period features with a modern touch creating a truly unique space.
Photo: Yopa
3. Kitchen 2
The kitchen is wonderfully light and bright courtesy of the window to the front and the French doors plus two further windows overlooking the courtyard. The semi-vaulted ceiling with exposed trusses and beams adds a huge amount of character to this beautiful room.
Photo: Yopa
4. Lounge
A dual aspect lounge highlights the original stone flooring.
Photo: Yopa