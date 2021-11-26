Summerville, near Rothbury.

Northumberland property: 15 pictures of handsome £1.1 million home with panoramic views over the Coquet Valley

A handsome period property with views across the Coquet Valley has been put up for sale with a guide price of £1.1m.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 26th November 2021, 5:50 pm

Summerville, near Rothbury, is a stately and imposing four bedroom property with elegantly-styled interiors and vintage characteristics.

It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker, Morpeth.

1. Summerville

Summerville, near Rothbury, is available for £1.1m.

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

2. View

The property sits in a commanding position, overlooking its 3.2 acres with stunning open views of the Coquet Valley and Cheviot Hills.

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

3. Conservatory

The conservatory from where the stunning vistas over the picturesque landscape can be fully appreciated.

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

The kitchen/breakfast room which is fitted with modern, wood-fronted cabinet, with curved corner units, topped with granite work surfaces, the kitchen also features an Aga stove set within an arched recess.

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
NorthumberlandMorpeth
Next Page
Page 1 of 4