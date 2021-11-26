Northumberland property: 15 pictures of handsome £1.1 million home with panoramic views over the Coquet Valley

Summerville, near Rothbury, is a stately and imposing four bedroom property with elegantly-styled interiors and vintage characteristics.
It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker, Morpeth.
1. Summerville
Summerville, near Rothbury, is available for £1.1m.
2. View
The property sits in a commanding position, overlooking its 3.2 acres with stunning open views of the Coquet Valley and Cheviot Hills.
3. Conservatory
The conservatory from where the stunning vistas over the picturesque landscape can be fully appreciated.
4. Kitchen
The kitchen/breakfast room which is fitted with modern, wood-fronted cabinet, with curved corner units, topped with granite work surfaces, the kitchen also features an Aga stove set within an arched recess.
