Castle View, Amble.
Castle View, Amble.

Northumberland property: 15 pictures of Amble home with swimming pool and separate cottage ideal for holiday lets

An Amble property with a ‘Cath Kidston’ feel throughout has been put up for sale for offers over £750,000.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:58 pm

The impressive four bedroom detached bungalow on Castle View boasts a luxurious indoor heated swimming pool to the rear, as well as a detached one-bedroom cottage, currently a successful holiday let which accrues approximately £25,000 per annum.

For more details visit https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/246786

Take a closer look here with these 15 pictures...

1. Castle View, Amble

Castle View, Amble, is on the market for offers over £750,000.

Photo: supplied

Buy photo

2. Pool

The indoor heated swimming pool.

Photo: supplied

Buy photo

3. Lounge

The warm and cosy country cottage feel is immediately evident as you step into this very relaxing and sumptuous room.

Photo: supplied

Buy photo

4. Sitting area

The Cath Kidston styling throughout.

Photo: supplied

Buy photo
Northumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4