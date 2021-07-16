Northumberland property: 15 pictures of Amble home with swimming pool and separate cottage ideal for holiday lets
An Amble property with a ‘Cath Kidston’ feel throughout has been put up for sale for offers over £750,000.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:58 pm
The impressive four bedroom detached bungalow on Castle View boasts a luxurious indoor heated swimming pool to the rear, as well as a detached one-bedroom cottage, currently a successful holiday let which accrues approximately £25,000 per annum.
