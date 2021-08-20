Friary Gardens, Alnmouth.

Northumberland property: 13 pictures of £1million home for sale in seaside village

A £1million property has been put up for sale in the beautiful coastal village of Alnmouth.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 20th August 2021, 10:10 am

The five bedroom home at Friary Gardens is within walking distance of pubs and restaurants, the beach and the railway station.

It is being marketed by Yopa.

Take a closer look with these 13 pictures.

1. Kitchen

The stunning kitchen offers a very good number of stylish high gloss white wall and base units.

2. Lounge

The living room exudes elegance and offers an incredibly large space in which to relax, entertain and spend quality time with family and friends.

3. Hallway

The main hallway leads into the primary living space which is furnished with lovely beech flooring creating a seamless transition between the spaces and also encapsulating the natural light, creating a lovely bright area.

4. Dining table

The living room leads on into the dining area from which you gain a stunning uninterrupted view over fields and countryside at the rear of the property.

