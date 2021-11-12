Northumberland property: 13 pictures of fabulous coastal cottage with separate holiday let/office

The three-bedroom detached home at North End, Longhoughton, has been refurbished in recent times to offer characterful accommodation, whilst incorporating all the needs of modern living.

It also has an additional detached annexe, ideal as a one bedroom holiday cottage, home office, or accommodation for a dependant.

It is being marketed by Sanderson Young, Alnwick, for offers in excess of £595,000.

Take a closer look with these 13 pictures.

1. North End The property is in the heart of the popular coastal village of Longhoughton.

2. Kitchen A stunning, bespoke fitted kitchen/breakfasting room, including hand crafted units with oak work surfaces.

3. Cooker It is complimented by a gas Range style cooker to chimney breast.

4. Lounge The charming lounge has feature inglenook style fireplace with wood burning stove and an Italian limestone tiled floor with underfloor heating.