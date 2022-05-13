For sale in Cresswell, Northumberland.

Northumberland property: 13 pictures of dream £1.25m home by the sea

A stunning four bedroom home on a picturesque part of the Northumberland coast has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 13th May 2022, 2:37 pm

The property offers fabulous uninterrupted views towards Druridge Bay

It is oak framed with internal exposed timbers and a natural stone exterior in keeping with the vernacular style of old Cresswell buildings.

It is being marketed by Yopa for offers in excess of £1.25 million.

1. Overview

This Cresswell property is arguably one of the most outstanding family homes by the sea in the whole of Northumberland.

2. Garden pod

The rotating sphere garden pod which catches the last of the day's sun with views across the entire stretch of Druridge Bay.

3. Kitchen

A central island consists of a circular walnut breakfast table, granite worktop, preparation sink and dropped level preparation area.

4. Lounge

A cosy sitting room with dual-aspect windows and an external door.

