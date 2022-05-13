Northumberland property: 13 pictures of dream £1.25m home by the sea

The property offers fabulous uninterrupted views towards Druridge Bay
It is oak framed with internal exposed timbers and a natural stone exterior in keeping with the vernacular style of old Cresswell buildings.
It is being marketed by Yopa for offers in excess of £1.25 million.
1. Overview
This Cresswell property is arguably one of the most outstanding family homes by the sea in the whole of Northumberland.
Photo: RightMove
2. Garden pod
The rotating sphere garden pod which catches the last of the day's sun with views across the entire stretch of Druridge Bay.
Photo: RightMove
3. Kitchen
A central island consists of a circular walnut breakfast table, granite worktop, preparation sink and dropped level preparation area.
Photo: RightMove
4. Lounge
A cosy sitting room with dual-aspect windows and an external door.
Photo: RightMove