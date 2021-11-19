Bellshill Tower, near Bamburgh.

Northumberland property: 10 pictures of magical holiday home with views to Bamburgh Castle and the coast

A magical tower house with magnificent views towards the stunning Northumberland coastline and historic Bamburgh Castle has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 19th November 2021, 1:19 pm

Bellshill Tower is an appealing three-bedroom detached property which has recently been used as an extremely successful holiday cottage.

There is a planning restriction which states that the property may not be used as a principal residence.

It is on the market with Galbraith, Hexham, with a guide price of £700,000.

1. Bellshill Tower

Bellshill Tower is located in a peaceful rural setting near the Northumberland coast.

Photo: supplied

2. View

The view towards Bamburgh Castle with the Farne Islands beyond.

Photo: supplied

3. Light

The second floor has two double bedrooms, both of which have striking full-height arched windows, affording views towards the coast to the east, and across the surrounding woodland to the west.

Photo: supplied

4. Kitchen

An open plan kitchen with modern units, including an integrated oven and hob.

Photo: supplied

