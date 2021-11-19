Northumberland property: 10 pictures of magical holiday home with views to Bamburgh Castle and the coast

Bellshill Tower is an appealing three-bedroom detached property which has recently been used as an extremely successful holiday cottage.
There is a planning restriction which states that the property may not be used as a principal residence.
It is on the market with Galbraith, Hexham, with a guide price of £700,000.
1. Bellshill Tower
Bellshill Tower is located in a peaceful rural setting near the Northumberland coast.
Photo: supplied
2. View
The view towards Bamburgh Castle with the Farne Islands beyond.
Photo: supplied
3. Light
The second floor has two double bedrooms, both of which have striking full-height arched windows, affording views towards the coast to the east, and across the surrounding woodland to the west.
Photo: supplied
4. Kitchen
An open plan kitchen with modern units, including an integrated oven and hob.
Photo: supplied