An off-grid cabin in a wood which is ‘home to fairies’ and only accessible by foot is on sale for £165,000.

The secluded two bed home was built in 1926 in Whittle Dene Woods, Northumberland - said to be haunted by an evil spirit - and was used to house evacuees during the Second World War.

The cabin is one of 10 in the small wooded community and has a small entrance porch, living space with log burner, a small kitchen area, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

But there's a catch - the cabin is only accessible by foot through the woods, with on street parking available on the edge of St Andrews Lane - thought to be five to ten minutes walk away.

The property also comes with a decked area, fire pit, outdoor compost toilet and a tool shed for extra storage.

The listing said: "Whittle Dene is steeped in folklore and is said to be home to fairies; it’s easy to imagine these magical inhabitants among the old tree hollows, toadstools and vibrant bluebells of the ancient woodland.

"The woods are also said to be haunted by the evil spirit of Long Lonkin, a notorious criminal from the 1200s.

"A small group of chalets, cabins, bungalows, huts or summer houses as they are variously known are nestled in the glade at Whittle Dene, and are considered to be one of the site's many magical features.

"Stanholme offers an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire a lease on the only available off grid ‘cabin in the woods’ which is available in the UK."

The property is currently listed by GFW.