The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.1% over the last year – the highest in the North East.

The average Northumberland house price in June was £195,378, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8% increase on May.

The picture was similar to that across the North East, where prices increased 1.8%, and Northumberland was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland rose by £13,000.

First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £157,800 on their property – £9,800 more than a year ago, and £30,600 more than in June 2018.

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Northumberland in June – they increased 2.1%, to £97,989 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.9%.