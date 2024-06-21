Northumberland house prices dropped in April
and live on Freeview channel 276
The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the county experience a 0.3% annual decline.
The average Northumberland house price in April was £187,205, Land Registry figures have revealed – a 4.4% fall from March.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 0.6%.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland fell by £580, putting the area ninth among the North East’s 12 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in County Durham, where property prices increased on average by 5.7%, to £132,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hartlepool lost 5.6% of their value, giving an average price of £128,000.
Buyers paid 18.4% more than the average price in the North East (£158,000) in April for a property in Northumberland. The most expensive properties in the North East region were in North Tyneside.
First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £152,620 on their property, £220 less than a year ago but £30,710 more than in April 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £214,540 on average in April – 40.6% more than first-time buyers.
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Northumberland in April. They dropped 4.6% in price, to £147,555 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.7%.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.