Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

House prices dropped by 4.4% in Northumberland in April, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the county experience a 0.3% annual decline.

The average Northumberland house price in April was £187,205, Land Registry figures have revealed – a 4.4% fall from March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 0.6%.

The average Northumberland house price in April was £187,205. Picture by Andrew Matthews (PA).

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Northumberland fell by £580, putting the area ninth among the North East’s 12 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in County Durham, where property prices increased on average by 5.7%, to £132,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hartlepool lost 5.6% of their value, giving an average price of £128,000.

Buyers paid 18.4% more than the average price in the North East (£158,000) in April for a property in Northumberland. The most expensive properties in the North East region were in North Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-time buyers in Northumberland spent an average of £152,620 on their property, £220 less than a year ago but £30,710 more than in April 2019.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £214,540 on average in April – 40.6% more than first-time buyers.