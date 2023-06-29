A garden party open day is being held to celebrate the arrival of a Northumberland home on the market.

The four bedroom home at Rothley Hall, near Netherwitton, sits in beautifully manicured grounds that sprawl across an impressive 43 acres.

Highlights include an indoor swimming pool, gym and outdoor tennis courts and a private lake with boathouse.

It is being marketed by Our Agents and on sale for offers over £600,000.

The open day is on Sunday, July 2 from 12pm to 2pm.

Rothley Hall, near Netherwitton.

For those seeking an oasis of leisure, an indoor heated pool and gym provide the perfect escape.

One of the standout features of this property is the stunning south-facing room, which is flooded with an abundance of natural light.

The well-appointed kitchen is a focal point, with its combination of wall and floor units complemented by granite worktops. A curved feature centrepiece adds a unique touch of style.

