Rothley Hall.Rothley Hall.
Rothley Hall.

Northumberland home with swimming pool, gym, tennis courts and boathouse goes up for sale

A garden party open day is being held to celebrate the arrival of a Northumberland home on the market.
By Ian Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST

The four bedroom home at Rothley Hall, near Netherwitton, sits in beautifully manicured grounds that sprawl across an impressive 43 acres.

Highlights include an indoor swimming pool, gym and outdoor tennis courts and a private lake with boathouse.

It is being marketed by Our Agents and on sale for offers over £600,000.

The open day is on Sunday, July 2 from 12pm to 2pm.

Rothley Hall, near Netherwitton.

1. Rothley Hall

Rothley Hall, near Netherwitton. Photo: Our Agents

For those seeking an oasis of leisure, an indoor heated pool and gym provide the perfect escape.

2. Pool

For those seeking an oasis of leisure, an indoor heated pool and gym provide the perfect escape. Photo: Our Agents

One of the standout features of this property is the stunning south-facing room, which is flooded with an abundance of natural light.

3. Lounge

One of the standout features of this property is the stunning south-facing room, which is flooded with an abundance of natural light. Photo: Our Agents

The well-appointed kitchen is a focal point, with its combination of wall and floor units complemented by granite worktops. A curved feature centrepiece adds a unique touch of style.

4. Kitchen

The well-appointed kitchen is a focal point, with its combination of wall and floor units complemented by granite worktops. A curved feature centrepiece adds a unique touch of style. Photo: Our Agents

