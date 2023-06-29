Northumberland home with swimming pool, gym, tennis courts and boathouse goes up for sale
A garden party open day is being held to celebrate the arrival of a Northumberland home on the market.
The four bedroom home at Rothley Hall, near Netherwitton, sits in beautifully manicured grounds that sprawl across an impressive 43 acres.
Highlights include an indoor swimming pool, gym and outdoor tennis courts and a private lake with boathouse.
It is being marketed by Our Agents and on sale for offers over £600,000.
The open day is on Sunday, July 2 from 12pm to 2pm.
